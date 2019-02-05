The New England Patriots won yet another Super Bowl over the weekend, but Jimmy Kimmel proved that not everyone got the message.

The Rams have only been back in Los Angeles for three years, which Kimmel compared to “kind of like when dad moves back in the house after a divorce” and “there’s a period of unease when you don’t know if he’s going to stay.” Since they are relative newcomers, they have not had the chance to earn the multi-generational devoted fanbase of the Patriots. Even Kimmel isn’t fully on-board with the Rams yet. He opened Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! by saying, “Welcome to Hollywood, home of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams!”—and then admitting that he “got bored and turned the TV off.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

That said, the NFL team definitely did not win the Super Bowl last night, but that didn’t stop people on the street from pretending that they did. In what Kimmel dubbed, “the bad-weather fan edition” of his show’s regular “Lie Witness News” segment, his cameras hit the streets of Los Angeles to ask people on the street to congratulate the Rams on their Super Bowl victory.

“Fans” of the team were “psyched” that the Rams won and another claimed to have won a $10 bet from his dad. Another claimed that the LA fans’ reaction to the Super Bowl victory “was loud, it was passionate and it was intense” as they cheered the “Rams’ victory.”

Maybe next year, guys!

Contact us at editors@time.com.