If there was one thing that almost everyone watching Super Bowl 53 probably agreed on, it was that chunky milk was not their cup of tea.

After a Mint Mobile commercial aired in which a family was shown enjoying a carton of “chunky-style milk,” some viewers took to social media to express their distaste for the prospect of lumps in their liquid dairy products. In the ad, one potential Mint Mobile customer just can’t seem to wrap his head around the idea of a $20-a-month wireless internet deal.

“It’s right, alright,” Mint Mobile’s green fox mascot assures him. “Now chunky-style milk? That’s not right.”

“Everyone involved in the chunky milk commercial should be burned alive,” one staunch opponent tweeted in response to the controversial spot.

“Show me people drinking chunky milk and I’ll show you me not buying your product ever,” added another.

See some other responses below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.