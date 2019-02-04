After the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl 53, some New Orleans Saints fans —and even a few players — couldn’t resist mocking the low-scoring game.

Ahead of Sunday night’s matchup, many Saints supporters still had a bad taste in their mouths from a controversial pass interference no-call late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship that they saw as the cause of their team’s loss. So it’s no surprise that NOLA had a few things to say about the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

In addition to New Orleans newspaper The Times-Picayune trolling the game on both its front page and sports page lead, Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tedd Ginn Jr. took to Twitter to rip into the Rams’ performance.

“Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?” the front-page headline read followed by the sports lead, “What do the Rams and the Saints have in common? Neither scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LIII.”

“Y’all better score more then 3 points in that new stadium,” Thomas tweeted, with Ginn Jr. adding, “Don’t cry now LA.”

