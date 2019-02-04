The 2019 Super Bowl halftime show was always going to be a hot topic of conversation online, thanks to the controversy surrounding this year’s headliners, Maroon 5 and guest performers Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi. Despite a tame and tepid musical show from Maroon 5, the show provided plenty of fodder for the Internet to have a little fun at the show’s expense thanks to a slew of elements ranging from the inclusion of a highly anticipated cameo from SpongeBob Squarepants to Adam Levine’s questionable decision to go shirtless.

As might be expected, Twitter wasted no time in creating jokes and memes about Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show and everything that went down during it. While the New England Patriots may have taken home the victory from the 2019 Super Bowl, Twitter emerged as the real winner of Super Bowl Sunday, thanks to the field day they had with this year’s halftime show.

See the best jokes and memes from Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show below.

Many people had thoughts about Adam Levine’s decision to take his top off, especially given the controversy surrounding past performers.

While others were much more focused on SpongeBob — or the lack thereof.

Even LeBron James got into the fun on Twitter.

A lot of people also had feelings about this show being in Atlanta.

In other news, this halftime show also made others reminiscent for halftime shows of the past.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.