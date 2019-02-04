Elon Musk released footage Sunday revealing the first firing of a new SpaceX flight engine.

The founder of Tesla tweeted photos and video of the new Raptor rocket engine, which is supposed to power a prototype Starship that will take people around the world. One day Musk envisions the rocket will take people to Mars.

A prototype version of the Starship, called the Starship Hopper, is being built at a separate SpaceX branch in south Texas, Geekwire reports. Testing for the starship could begin within the next month or two.

