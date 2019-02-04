Adam Levine may not have been fully clothed for the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show’s entirety.

But it was his garment – specifically a recognizable pattern – that spread across the internet on the wings of laughter.

Some nights mark the dawn of a new era in fashion — and Sunday night was that night. Welcome to “Levine-esque” – a mosaic-like pattern of interlocking squared designs.

It’s a look he debuted as he belted out his hits to millions.

Maybe it’s a popular fabric pattern. Or maybe it’s a popular shirt pattern. Or maybe both. But what is clear is that it’s a match made in heaven for some of the best Super Bowl 53 memes.

We only hope the trend spreads as quickly as it spread across Twitter: Everyone can own a piece of the Super Bowl 53 halftime show now. No tickets necessary. Just a trip to Target will do it.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz—FilmMagic

