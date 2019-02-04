Tom Brady may have won his sixth Super Bowl title, leading the New England Patriots to another championship win over the Los Angeles Rams at Sunday’s low-scoring Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta — but it’s his six-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, who won the internet’s heart.

Brady held her on his hip as he celebrated the win, and she was full of triumphant energy. As Brady took to the podium with his trophy in hand to deliver comments after the game, she was the center of attention, stealing the spotlight and gaining plenty of online admirers for her antics (which included a noble attempt to take over the microphone from her dad).

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are parents to Vivian and her older brother, nine-year old Benjamin. (Brady also has an 11-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.) The whole family attended the game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Brady showering affection on his family after the Patriots’ big win. But it was Vivian who got to shine during Brady’s big moment in front of the cameras, to the delight of spectators everywhere. No matter how people felt about the Patriots’ dominance, they were admittedly hard-pressed not to find something to like about Vivian’s guileless performance: Cute kids are universal crowd pleasers.

