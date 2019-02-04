NFL quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo has stunned football fans all season with his Nostradamus-like play call predictions.

And the former Dallas Cowboys star did not disappoint many fans who were tuning in to listen to his commentary alongside BFF Jim Nantz during Super Bowl 53 Sunday evening.

Although the game stayed snoozy until well into the fourth quarter, fans were praising Romo for at least attempting to keep things interesting — and for keeping his play call winning streak alive.

Many fans seemed dumbfounded that Romo, who retired in 2016 after 14 years in the NFL, never snagged his own Super Bowl ring — and social media jokingly said he came off as the best quarterback in the otherwise dull game.

Read on to see what fans said about the 38-year-old NFL legend, who David Spade proclaimed went from “Jedi to Yoda overnight.”

