You Should Roll Into All Situations the Way Big Boi Entered the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Big Boi performs onstage during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Al Bello—Getty Images
By Tara Law
9:16 PM EST

Big Boi only played one song during the Super Bowl 53 halftime show, but some are saying he was the one to watch.

Maroon 5 might have been headlining the Super Bowl 53 halftime show, but Antwan André Patton, better known as Big Boi, may have showed up at the game in his native Georgia with the best style. He rolled up to the stage in an antique Cadillac convertible and wearing a giant fur coat to perform his hit song “The Way You Move.”

Some tweeted that Big Boi’s performance was the highlight of the show – and maybe of the low-scoring game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. After all, the Super Bowl halftime score was 3 – 0 Patriots.

“Big Boi driving out in a sweet car wearing a fur coat and doing exactly one song is my 2019 mood,” tweeted Sports Illustrated writer Charlotte Wilder.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.

