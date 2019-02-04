The first ad to air during Super Bowl LIII made a splash: it was a mermaid-themed commercial for Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, featuring two characters swimming around underwater — aptly named Bonnie and Vivian — helping to promote the alcoholic offering from AB InBev. The premise of the ad? They’re pretending to “pitch” the product to a fictionalized version of Shark Tank, the popular TV show. The twist: they’re pitching to actual sharks, not business tycoons.

Naturally, the spot got the internet talking: not only is it promoting a beverage that hasn’t gotten much attention in the public consciousness or the market so far, but the brand name is also reminding people of musician Bon Iver.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

It turns out Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer has actually been around for a while — or at least, since 2012. It’s always been associated with mermaids in its marketing imagery, too, AdAge reports. And while responses to the CGI-heavy ad are mixed so far, it certainly did make a splash with its prime position.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.