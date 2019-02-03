Sen. Collins Received Numerous Out-of-State Donations Following Her Pivotal Kavanaugh Vote: Report
Sen. Susan Collins speaks to reporters after a floor speech to announce that she will vote for the nomination of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, at the U.S. Capitol, October 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
Updated: February 3, 2019 12:40 PM ET

(BANGOR, Maine) — Records show that Maine Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins had the best fundraising quarter of her career after she delivered a pivotal vote that helped seat Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Bangor Daily News reports that after announcing her decision to vote in favor of Kavanaugh’s nomination during a speech on the Senate floor in early October, Collins raised $1.8 million in the final quarter of 2018.

Federal Election Commission records show that of the nearly $900,000 Collins received from individual donors who contributed more than $200 to her campaign, just $19,000 came from individuals with Maine addresses.

Collins’ deputy campaign treasurer Amy Abbott says they made an effort to have a strong quarter to show Collins is “prepared to run a vigorous campaign in 2020.”

