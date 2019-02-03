President Trump: Up to the Attorney General Whether the Public Sees Mueller's Report
Attorney General nominee William Barr arrives on Capitol Hill on January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:21 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says it’s “totally up to” his attorney general whether the public gets to read special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

Trump was asked on CBS’ “Face the Nation” whether he’d have a problem with a public release. He said: “I don’t know. It depends. I have no idea what it’s going to say.”

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is “close to being completed.”

Democrats have pressured attorney general nominee William Barr to commit to releasing the final report in full. Barr has said he doesn’t know “what will be releasable” or what Mueller’s writing.

Barr has cited Justice Department regulations that say Mueller’s report should be confidential. They require only that the report explain decisions to pursue or decline prosecutions.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE