New York City Jail to Get Power Back Monday After a Week Without Heat and Electricity
The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is shown on Jan. 8, 2017, in the Brooklyn, New York. On Feb. 2, 2019 it was announced by the federal Bureau of Prisons that the power would be restored to the jail after inmates had to deal without heat or electricity for a week.
Kathy Willens—AP
By Associated Press
5:04 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — The federal Bureau of Prisons says work to restore power to a jail in New York City where inmates say they have been without heat and electricity for a week will be completed by Monday.

The bureau said in a statement Saturday that a new electrical panel is being installed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a “partial power outage” due to a fire in the switch gear room.

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez says she visited the jail with other elected officials Saturday and the heat was uneven and sporadic. She said the inmates had no light in their cells and they “are very angry and complaining.”

Protesters including a brass band rallied outside while Velazquez and other elected officials toured the jail.

Velazquez said fellow New York Democratic Congress members Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney joined her Saturday along with city and state lawmakers.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE