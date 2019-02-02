President Trump Returns to Florida to Play Golf With Pros Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus
The entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., is shown on Feb. 2, 2019, where PresidentTrump is playing a round of golf with professional golfers Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Trump and his family are spending the weekend at his his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Manuel Balce Ceneta—AP
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE / AP
3:03 PM EST

(JUPITER, Fla.) — The White House says President Donald Trump is playing golf in Florida with pros Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Trump arrived at his private club in sunny Jupiter on Saturday morning after he escaped the bitter cold and snow in Washington a day earlier.

The weekend trip is Trump’s first to his Florida home and properties since Thanksgiving. The president had limited his travel during a record, 35-day shutdown of a large portion of the federal government. Trump ended the shutdown last week.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are regular golf partners for Trump. According to the club’s website, Nicklaus designed its 18-hole course.

Reporters traveling with Trump last saw the president when he exited Air Force One in Florida on Friday night.

