Super Bowl 2019 Prop Bets: Everything From What Gladys Knight Will Wear to How Many Times President Trump Will Tweet

On Sunday, millions of bets will be on the line during Super Bowl 53, and many of them might surprise you.

While most gamblers will wager their money on more traditional bets like who will win the big game (the New England Patriots are favored to beat the Los Angeles Rams), prop betting offers an opportunity for people who don’t know much about the game to get in on the action.

“Prop bets” are bets related to specific events that are likely, or unlikely, to happen during the Super Bowl. They range from which team will score first to what color shirt Adam Levine will wear during his halftime performance.

This year’s Super Bowl will also be the first where sports gambling is legal in seven states other than Nevada, including Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia. The change in gambling laws comes after a May 2018 6-3 ruling by the U.S Supreme Court.

Oddsshark.com has a full list of the outlandish prop bets being placed this Super Bowl Sunday, but here are just a few of the unorthodox wagers that can be made.

Number of times broadcasters mention the Rams’ Head Coach Sean McVay’s age

Current Odds:

OVER 1.5 -175

UNDER 1.5 +135

At just 33-years-old, Rams’ Coach Sean McVay is currently the youngest head coach in the NFL, a fact broadcasters have made sure to remind fans many times during the 2018 season. There is a strong chance Super Bowl viewers will get at least one reminder during the game but you’ll need at least two mentions of his age to hit the over.

Will President Trump attend the game?

YES +450

NO -850

President Trump has been vocal about being a Patriots fan, even congratulating the team when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC divisional championship game in January.

Despite that, odds are that the President will probably sit this Super Bowl out and watch from the comfort of his home like most of America. OddsShark has listed the prop at over 450 and under 850.

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game-winning coach?

Lime/green/yellow +225

Orange +300

Blue +375

Red +400

Clear/water +400

Purple +1000

A popular tradition in sports is pouring a container of sports drink on the game-winning coaches head, also known as “the Gatorade shower.” This prop bet wages on the chosen flavor or color, with OddsShark listing red liquid at over 400 as well as clear liquid/water at over 400 as well.

Other popular prop bets include:

Will Gladys Knight forget or omit a word from the national anthem?

YES +300

NO -50

How many songs will be played during the Halftime show?

OVER 7.5 -120

UNDER 7.5 -120

Will any player take a knee during the National Anthem?

YES +400

NO -700

Will any scoring drive take less time than it takes Gladys Knight to sing the National Anthem?

YES -110

NO -130

Will a fan run onto the field during the game?

YES +800

NO -2500

Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting?

YES +700

NO -1600

What will be the first song performed by Maroon 5?

“Makes Me Wonder” EVEN

“One More Night” +550

“Moves Like Jagger” +600

“Animals” +700

“Girls Like You” +900

“Sugar” +900

“Don’t Wanna Know” +900

“Payphone” +1800

“This Love” +2000

“She Will Be Loved” +2200

“Maps” +2200

Will Adam Levine be wearing a hat at the start of the Halftime Show?

YES -110

NO -130

Will either kicker hit the upright or crossbar on a missed field goal or extra point attempt?

YES +375

NO -605

How many plays will Tony Romo correctly predict during the game?

OVER 7.5 -140

UNDER 7.5 EVEN

Will the Super Bowl-winning team visit the White House?

YES -150

NO +110

Who will the Super Bowl MVP mention first in his speech?

Teammates +175

God +190

Family or Family Member +500

Owner +550

City +1000

Coach +1100

Does not mention any of the above +400

