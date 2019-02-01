Virginia Governor's 1984 Yearbook Page Shows Racist Imagery
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prepares to address a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. on Jan. 31, 2019. Photos from Northam's 1984 yearbook show racist images near his photos appeared on Feb. 1, 2019 causing concern.
Steve Helber—AP
By ALAN SUDERMAN / AP
5:18 PM EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page shows a picture of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood next to different pictures of the governor.

The Virginian-Pilot said it obtained a copy of the photo Friday from Eastern Virginia Medical School library, which Northam attended. The photos were first published by the conservative news outlet Big League Politics. The Associated Press confirmed the photos.

It’s unclear who the people in the picture are, but the rest of the page is filled with pictures of Northam and lists his undergraduate alma mater and other information about him.

The Democratic governor’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Northam has recently come under fire from Republicans for supporting looser restrictions on late-term abortions.

