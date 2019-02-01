5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

By Raisa Bruner
4:38 PM EST

This week, Marshmello teams up with bold-faced Bollywood names for a party-ready dance track all in Hindi. Wallows and Clairo muse about miscommunications on a light pop-rock tune. Ally Brooke — formerly of Fifth Harmony — makes her debut as a solo artist in an instant bop, “Low Key,” bringing Tyga along for a nimble feature. Lil Peep’s music is back, in the form of a surprisingly upbeat and poppy collaboration with ILoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump. And soulful singer Camille Trust assures as all that it’s just fine to be “Scandalous.”

"Scandalous," Camille Trust

It’s hard not to want to dance along to Camille Trust’s brand of soulful funk-pop. “Scandalous,” her latest release, is no exception: a vibrant track bursting with Prince-like disco with a dreamy bridge, it celebrates femininity and the party spirit with joy. “I don’t want to fall in love, I’d rather fall into the night,” she winks. But what brings it all home — and keeps Trust’s music feeling fresh — is her powerhouse voice.

"Biba," Marshmello and Pritam

“Biba” is what happens when you combine the skills of one of the world’s top DJs and not one but two Indian stars, composer Pritam and singer Shirley Setia. Starting out as a guitar-driven Hindi-language track, it evolves into a dance floor smash, thanks to Marshmello’s signature driving synths. This isn’t the first time a Western EDM artist has partnered with an Indian voice, and it certainly won’t be the last. But it is Marshmello’s first crack at a Hindi-only song, reflecting an increasing appetite for multicultural projects — and a growing interest from Western artists in putting other markets first.

"Low Key," Ally Brooke feat. Tyga

It’s here at last: the debut solo single from Ally Brooke, the latest member of girl group Fifth Harmony to step out on her own. Brooke’s vocal chops were never in question, but with “Low Key” she’s making a statement about the kind of spirited, club-ready dance pop she’s here to create — delivered, at least in the case of “Low Key,” with Latin flair. “You should really get to know me,” she sings on repeat and, well, that seems like a fair request for a star carving out new space for herself as she pursues her solo career.

 

"Are You Bored Yet?" Wallows feat. Clairo

There’s something sweet about this collaboration between Wallows — a young rock band that includes 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette — and the whisper-light singer Clairo. Consider it the timeless type of song that you would hear in the soundtrack of a teen rom-com. “I can’t help but asking, ‘Are you bored yet?'” Minnette sings. “Will you tell the truth, so I don’t have to lie?” Even the easiest of relationships come with their fair share of mixed messages.

"I've Been Waiting," Lil Peep and ILoveMakonnen feat. Fall Out Boy

Pop-punk may have peaked in the mid-2000s, but the unexpected combination of Lil Peep, ILoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump make a case for its imminent comeback — in an evolved, genre-agnostic form — on “I’ve Been Waiting.” The track is the latest posthumous release from Lil Peep, who had been working with rapper ILoveMakonnen when he passed away in 2017. But “I’ve Been Waiting” is, more than anything, an upbeat tune: it trades in lyrics of heartbreak, but the production is bright and bouncy, a celebration of confusion.

