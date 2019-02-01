5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

This week, Marshmello teams up with bold-faced Bollywood names for a party-ready dance track all in Hindi. Wallows and Clairo muse about miscommunications on a light pop-rock tune. Ally Brooke — formerly of Fifth Harmony — makes her debut as a solo artist in an instant bop, “Low Key,” bringing Tyga along for a nimble feature. Lil Peep’s music is back, in the form of a surprisingly upbeat and poppy collaboration with ILoveMakonnen and Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump. And soulful singer Camille Trust assures as all that it’s just fine to be “Scandalous.”
