5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

It’s here at last: the debut solo single from Ally Brooke, the latest member of girl group Fifth Harmony to step out on her own. Brooke’s vocal chops were never in question, but with “Low Key” she’s making a statement about the kind of spirited, club-ready dance pop she’s here to create — delivered, at least in the case of “Low Key,” with Latin flair. “You should really get to know me,” she sings on repeat and, well, that seems like a fair request for a star carving out new space for herself as she pursues her solo career.