Olympic Alpine Skier Lindsey Vonn Announces Retirement After World Championships in Sweden
U.S. Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn poses for photos after winning bronze in the women's downhill at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea on Feb. 21, 2018. On Feb. 1, 2019 Vonn announced via her Instagram account that she will retire after the world championships in Sweden.
By ANDREW DAMPF / AP
10:59 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn says she will retire from ski racing after this month’s world championships in Sweden.

The women’s all-time leader in World Cup wins had been planning to retire in December but changed her plans because of persistent pain in both of her knees, which she fully realized after failing to finish a race in Italy last month.

Writing on Instagram, Vonn says “it’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG (super-G) next week in Are, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career.”

The worlds open with the women’s super-G on Tuesday. The women’s downhill is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Vonn says “my body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

