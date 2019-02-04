During the 2019 Super Bowl, Disney-Pixar animation fans really scored with the debut of a new Toy Story 4 trailer.

Following the New England Patriots 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53, Disney-Pixar dropped a new sneak peak of the long-awaited fourth installment in its beloved Toy Story series.

In addition to showcasing Bo Peep’s stylish new look, the new Toy Story 4 trailer shows us more of the teased carnival. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are back as Woody and Buzz Lightyear respectively. But we also newcomers like Forky voiced by Tony Hale and carnival prizes voiced by comedy team Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

And if that’s not enough to make you nostalgic for the early Toy Story years, leading up to the big game, Tom Hanks shared a photo of his final moments voicing Woody for the franchise. “Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4,” he captioned the shot. “We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond.”

Watch the trailer below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.