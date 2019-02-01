At Least Three Deaths in Upstate New York Have Been Linked to the Bitter Cold

By Associated Press
Updated: January 31, 2019 10:16 PM ET | Originally published: February 1, 2019

At least three deaths in western New York are being blamed on the winter storm that has dropped more than 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow and inflicted subzero wind chills.

Authorities said Thursday that a homeless man found frozen in a suburban Buffalo bus shelter may have been a fourth storm victim but an autopsy was needed to confirm his cause of death.

Two Buffalo-area men died clearing snow and a man died in Livingston County when his vehicle hit a snowdrift and crashed early Thursday.

The victims’ names and other details haven’t been released.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says one of the men who died clearing snow was shoveling and the other was operating a snowblower.

Buffalo schools will be closed for a third day Friday.

