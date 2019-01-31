Facebook Says it Removed 783 Iran-Linked Fake Pages
A lit sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, Ca. on March 21, 2018. Facebook said on Jan. 31, 2019 that it has removed 783 fake accounts linked to Iran.
Josh Edelson—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:05 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it has removed 783 Iran-linked pages, accounts and groups from its service for what it calls “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” That’s the social network’s term for fake accounts run with the intent of disrupting politics and elections.

Facebook has disclosing such purges more regularly in recent months, including ones linked to groups in Myanmar, Bangladesh and Russia .

The accounts on Facebook and Instagram typically misrepresented themselves as locals in more than two dozen countries ranging from Afghanistan, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

Facebook says the accounts spent about $30,000 on advertisements, paid for in U.S. dollars, British pounds, Canadian dollars and euros.

The company says Twitter helped its investigation by sharing information about suspicious activity it found on its own service.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

