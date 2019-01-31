U.S. Court Finds Syrian Government Liable For Death of Journalist Marie Colvin
In this May 13, 2013, file photo, the photo of Journalist Marie Colvin who was killed in Syria while she was reporting from there, is seen on the wall of the Newseum during the Journalist Memorial Re-dedication ceremony of the journalists who died reporting the news in 2012 in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana—AP
By Associated Press
3:59 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Seven years after correspondent Marie Colvin was killed while covering the Syrian revolution, a Washington court has found the Syrian government liable and awarded more than $300 million in damages.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson unsealed her verdict late Wednesday night. Berman concluded the Syrian military had worked to locate and then deliberately target the makeshift media center in the city of Homs where Colvin and other journalists were working.

A longtime foreign correspondent for The Sunday Times, Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed on Feb. 22, 2012, by sustained artillery barrages against the apartment building housing the media center.

Lawyers for Colvin’s family argued that her death was essentially an assassination. They hope to recover the $302 million settlement by targeting frozen Syrian government assets overseas.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE