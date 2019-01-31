33 People Arrested in Atlanta for Sex Trafficking Ahead of Super Bowl, Authorities Report
A view of Mercedes Benz Stadium site of Super Bowl LIII at night during Super Bowl LIII week on Jan. 30, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta GA. On Jan. 31 it was reported that 33 people were arrested for sex trafficking ahead of the big game which usually attracts sex trafficking.
Icon Sportswire—Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:04 PM EST

(ATLANTA) — Authorities say 33 people have been arrested in Atlanta on sex trafficking charges ahead of the Super Bowl.

Homeland Security Investigations Agent Nick Annan tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the arrests happened this week, but declined to discuss case specifics due to ongoing investigations.

Authorities say four victims have already been rescued. Advocates for sex trafficking victims say sex traffickers are attracted to large sporting events, such as this Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

Douglasville police say 16 people were arrested last week as part of an undercover operation whose timing was related to the Super Bowl. Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields says planning for Super Bowl security began over two years ago. Dozens of local, state and federal agencies are assisting with security.

