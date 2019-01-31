U.S. Airstrike Kills 24 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia, African Command Says

(JOHANNESBURG) — The United States military says it has killed 24 al-Shabab extremists with an airstrike in Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out on Wednesday near an extremist camp near Shebeeley in the central Hiran region north of the capital, Mogadishu.

The U.S. carried out nearly 50 such airstrikes last year in Somalia against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

The extremist group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a hotel complex in Kenya’s capital earlier this month. It often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The U.S. statement says the airstrikes are meant to support Somali forces as they increase pressure on al-Shabab and its recruiting efforts in the region, especially in southern and central Somalia.

The statement says no civilians were killed or injured.

Contact us at editors@time.com.