U.S. Airstrike Kills 24 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia, African Command Says
Kenya Red Cross personnel helps a woman reacting after learning of a family member killed during a recent terrorist attack Wednesday, Jan. 16 2019, at the Chiromo Mortuary, Nairobi, Kenya.
Brian Inganga—AP
By Associated Press
11:31 AM EST

(JOHANNESBURG) — The United States military says it has killed 24 al-Shabab extremists with an airstrike in Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out on Wednesday near an extremist camp near Shebeeley in the central Hiran region north of the capital, Mogadishu.

The U.S. carried out nearly 50 such airstrikes last year in Somalia against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

The extremist group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a hotel complex in Kenya’s capital earlier this month. It often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

The U.S. statement says the airstrikes are meant to support Somali forces as they increase pressure on al-Shabab and its recruiting efforts in the region, especially in southern and central Somalia.

The statement says no civilians were killed or injured.

