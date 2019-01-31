Beyoncé and JAY-Z are giving fans all the motivation they need to start living a new lifestyle with a new vegan challenge.

Queen B took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce “The Greenprint Project Sweepstakes,” a contest that gives fans a chance to win up to 30 years of free Bey and JAY concert tickets if they start incorporating plant-based meals into their diet.

“What is your Greenprint?” Beyoncé captioned the post, which proposed plant-based breakfasts and meatless Mondays as two ways to participate in the environmentally conscious giveaway. “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life.”

Bey and JAY recently championed veganism in the introduction to Marco Borges’ new vegan cookbook, which also happens to be called The Greenprint. “Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” they wrote. “We used to think of health as a diet — some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

You don’t even need to go full vegan to win the contest. Participants only have to start (or continue) taking a plant-based approach to their daily life in some capacity to be eligible to win the grand prize.

Many fans, of course, were eager for the opportunity to be crowned Beyoncé’s star vegan.

See the sweepstakes’ official rules here.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.