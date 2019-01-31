Donut shops are not normally known as live music destinations. But Jimmy Kimmel switched things up for shoppers at a local donut spot across from his studio on Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, setting up hidden cameras and getting his guest Christina Aguilera to sing her most famous songs over the loudspeaker to surprise customers with personalized lyrics — all delivered in her famous voice.

To the tune of “Genie in a Bottle” — the hit that made Aguilera a star over two decades ago — she delivered customized verses to shoppers as they perused the donut offerings.

“There’s a guy in all denim, and he also has a wallet chain. He just wants to eat his donuts in his Canadian tuxedo,” she sang to one unsuspecting customer who quickly caught on to the prank and began dancing in the shop. “He’s totally freaking out, and he’s looking really cute, just because he’s in a song now, and the song’s about you.”

Then she went out and delivered a sweet treat, dancing and chatting with the subject of her lyrics. Not a bad way to shake up the donut routine. Watch her surprise — and delight — a number of casual shoppers in the “Undercover Sing” segment, above.

Aguilera most recently released her eighth album, Liberation, in summer 2018. She’s set to begin a Las Vegas residency, titled “The Xperience,” in late May of this year.

