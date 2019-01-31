In the midst of the polar vortex that has brought Antarctic-like temperatures and extreme winter weather to the Midwest this week, one dad is leading the charge in cutting-edge snow removal.

A video shared by the YouTube channel ViralHog on Tuesday shows an inventive father using his son as a human snow scraper in order to clear off his car. But don’t worry, the video’s description — which was written by the boy’s mother — makes it clear the child wasn’t at risk of being harmed by the elements.

“We got a lot of snow in Monclova, Ohio. My husband and son went outside to play in the snow. I asked my husband if he could clean off our vehicles while he was outside,” she wrote. “Next thing I know, my husband is yelling into the house asking if we have any duct tape. I meet him at the door with the tape only to find that he is planning to wrap it around my son’s wrists, ankles, and waist so the snow couldn’t get in. I then recorded this video of my husband using our son to push off all the snow. My son had such a blast!”

Watch the clip below.

