White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an interview that God wanted Donald Trump to become president, and called him one of the most conservative presidents in history.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that He wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders told the Christian Broadcasting Network in an interview published Wednesday. “That’s why he’s there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

Sanders went on to call Trump “the most conservative president that we’ve ever had,” pointing to his judicial nominations as evidence. “There’s a reason evangelicals are sticking with the President, and that’s because he’s delivered on all the things he said he would do,” Sanders said.

Trump has garnered support from Christian voters, particularly evangelicals, despite his changing stances on abortion and controversy-filled personal life. He has spoken out against issues like the “war on Christmas” and persecution of Christian refugees from Syria, and won support from the evangelical base by appointing conservatives Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, potentially tipping the court on abortion rights.

Sanders, who is an evangelical Christian, also slammed Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in the CBN interview, pointing to their support of “late-term abortion.”

“Honestly, it’s very hard at this point to even take a lecture from Democrats on what is moral and what isn’t,” Sanders said.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com.