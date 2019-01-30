Prosecutors: Mueller Filing on Russian Company Was Itself Used for Disinformation
FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on oversight of the FBI on June 16, 2013. On Jan. 30, 2019 it was found that a Russian company charged by Mueller's team released confidential information in October 2016 in order to spread "disinformation campaign" and discredit the Russia investigation.
Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
By Associated Press
Updated: January 30, 2019 4:11 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A Russian company charged by special counsel Robert Mueller shouldn’t be permitted to review sensitive evidence outside of the United States because confidential material it has already received was improperly released as part of a “disinformation campaign.”

That’s according to a court filing from prosecutors Wednesday in the case against Concord Management and Consulting LLC.

Prosecutors cite a Twitter account that surfaced last year purporting to have a stolen copy of evidence provided to the company. The tweet included a link to a webpage that contained file folder names and folder structure matching the material Mueller produced.

Concord is one of three entities and 13 individuals charged in a conspiracy to spread disinformation on social media during the 2016 presidential campaign.

A lawyer for Concord didn’t return a phone message.

