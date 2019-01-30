President Trump Pledges 'Strong Support' for Venezuela's Opposition Leader in Call
People take part in a demonstration to protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, called by opposition leader and self-proclaimed "acting president" Juan Guaido, outside the "Dr. JM de los Rios" Children's Hospital in Caracas on January 30, 2019.
FEDERICO PARRA—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:01 PM EST

(CARACAS, Venezuela) — The White House says President Donald Trump has stressed to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido his “strong support” for the nation’s fight to regain its democracy.

Trump and Guaido spoke on Wednesday. The White House says Guaido thanked Trump for committing the U.S. to freedom and prosperity in Venezuela and the region. The leaders also agreed to regular communication in support of Venezuela’s path back to stability and to rebuild strained relations between both countries.

Large protests are planned across Venezuela on Wednesday to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Guaido declared himself Venezuela’s rightful leader last week and said the nation “is set on change.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE