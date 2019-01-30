President Trump Pledges 'Strong Support' for Venezuela's Opposition Leader in Call

(CARACAS, Venezuela) — The White House says President Donald Trump has stressed to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido his “strong support” for the nation’s fight to regain its democracy.

Trump and Guaido spoke on Wednesday. The White House says Guaido thanked Trump for committing the U.S. to freedom and prosperity in Venezuela and the region. The leaders also agreed to regular communication in support of Venezuela’s path back to stability and to rebuild strained relations between both countries.

Large protests are planned across Venezuela on Wednesday to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Guaido declared himself Venezuela’s rightful leader last week and said the nation “is set on change.”

