Priyanka Chopra‘s stunning lengthy, two ceremony wedding to Nick Jonas captured the fancy of many, including Ellen DeGeneres, who used Chopra’s appearance on her show to playfully tease the actress about why she wasn’t invited to the epic event, which she dubbed “the royal wedding.”

During the interview, Chopra reveals that their wedding only had a 200 person guest list, which was “super intimate” and “mostly family because both of us have giant families.” This apparently frustrated Chopra’s mother, who wanted a wedding on a much larger scale.

“For an Indian family and an Indian wedding, [it was small] for sure,” Chopra said. “My mother was so upset with me the whole time. She was like, ‘I need to have another wedding for the other 150,000 people that I know! How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser?’ So it was a whole conversation.”

Chopra’s mother wasn’t the only one who was feeling some feelings about the wedding’s guest list. DeGeneres asked Chopra why she wasn’t invited to the wedding, especially given her early support of the Jonas brothers.

“I think I had the Jonas Brothers on first, before any (of the other TV hosts), they were here really, really young,” DeGeneres said. “Then, Nick lived in my condo, I was his landlord. But I guess I was cut off.”

Chopra countered this claim, by jokingly responding that they were “so offended that you didn’t even respond to our invite though.”

“That’s not true,” DeGeneres said in protest. “There was no invite.”

Chopra, however, had the last word on the matter.

“We were so offended that you didn’t even respond to our invite,” Chopra said. “It’s so true! I was like, ‘We’re not good enough for Ellen? She wouldn’t come to India? She doesn’t even respond anymore? Nick, you’ve had such a good relationship with her …’ I was very offended for him, honestly. But I’m just the wife. I don’t know anything …”

Watch the full exchange below.

