There’s rubbery chicken and there’s chicken that could have actual rubber in it.

Tyson Foods is recalling 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday.

A recall on 5-pound bags of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” that were produced on Nov. 26, 2018 and have a use-by date of Nov. 26, 2019 was issued after consumers complained of “extraneous material, specifically rubber” in the product, according to the press release.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the release read.

FSIS is advising consumers to purge their freezers of the affected product as the contamination is considered a high health risk. However, the department said there have been no reported health problems caused by the nuggets under scrutiny, as of Wednesday morning.

The agency urges consumers who may have come in contact with the nuggets to contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

