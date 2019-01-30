San Diego Will Provide a Shelter for Asylum Seekers
Members of a migrant caravan gather at a "breakfast meeting point" in the border city of Tijuana on their way to the U.S. on Nov. 13, 2018.
Omar Martinez—picture alliance/Getty Image
By Associated Press
9:12 PM EST

(SAN DIEGO) — San Diego County elected officials have agreed to provide a government-owned building to shelter asylum seekers.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to allow an unused courthouse to temporarily house asylum seekers.

Since late October, the U.S. has been releasing asylum seekers from detention without giving them time to make travel arrangements. Many were dropped off at bus stations or on the streets with no money.

U.S. officials say there is not enough detention space to keep up with the growing numbers of families crossing from Mexico.

Jewish Family Service — part of a coalition that ran another shelter from a church — will pay for the operation. Most stay about 48 hours before heading to their U.S. destinations.

The coalition has helped some 5,000 migrants since the rapid releases started in October.

