You never know what’s going to go down at a Super Bowl, and Sunday’s Super Bowl 53 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia was no exception.

In a rare twist, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was intercepted in his first throw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night, with Rams linebacker Cory Littleton finding the ball despite Brady’s best efforts.

Naturally, fans and critics of Brady alike had plenty to say about the inauspicious start to the game for the Patriots. But as the game progressed, it looked like Brady’s rough beginning moments did not ultimately effect the Patriots’ dominance, as they maintained a lead in the fourth quarter.

Brady is one of the league’s winningest athletes over his tenure on the team; he’s the only quarterback with five Super Bowl trophies under his belt, competing this weekend in a record eighth championship. The Rams, meanwhile, last faced the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2002, when they were still based in St. Louis. They relocated to Los Angeles for the 2016 season, and this year is their first Super Bowl appearance since that move.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.