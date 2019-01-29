Chicago Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime Attack Against Empire Actor

Chicago police say they are investigating a possible hate crime against Empire star Jussie Smollett early Tuesday.

Smollett reported that he was approached by two men as he was walking down a Chicago street. The men allegedly began yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him and beat Smollett’s face with their hands, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Smollett told them that the attackers poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him and wrapped a rope around his neck.

The two attackers then fled the scene and Smollett took himself to Northwestern Hospital. He is in “good” condition,” police said.

Police said they are taking the allegations very seriously as they continue their hate crime investigation.

