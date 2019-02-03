These Are the Best Super Bowl 2019 Commercials

The main show at the 2019 Super Bowl will be on the field, with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots facing off against Jared Goff and his Los Angeles Rams.

But there’s a big battle between the game, too, as major companies and advertisers spend millions of dollars to get your attention during the commercial breaks. While last year’s Super Bowl ratings were down slightly, more than 100 million people are expected to tune in on Sun, Feb. 3 for the big game. That’s a lot of potential customers.

As is tradition, brands are going above and beyond this year to try to make the best Super Bowl LIII commercials. Here, in our list of the best commercials of Super Bowl 2019, we recognize some of our favorite ads.

The Super Bowl Commercial With the Best Message

Bumble, ‘The Ball Is in Her Court’

Bumble, the Tinder rival wherein women make the first movie, made its first Super Bowl ad this year, starring tennis superstar Serena Williams. The message? Women shouldn’t wait to go after what they want.

The Super Bowl Commercial With the Best Cameos

Pepsi, ‘More Than OK’

Pepsi, which perennially lives under Coke’s shadow, has long embraced its role as an underdog in its advertising. Here, Steve Carell, Lil Jon and Cardi B assure a thirsty nation that Pepsi is just fine.

Runner-Up: Stella Artois, ‘Change Up the Usual’

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges return in their roles as mostly-functioning alcoholics Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude, respectively, changing up their typical drink orders for a glass/bottle of Stella. Only 90s kids will understand, or whatever.

The Super Bowl Commercial With the Best Mashup Song That Should Be Released As a Single, Like, Yesterday

Doritos, ‘Now it’s Hot’

It’s utterly unclear what any of this has to do with Doritos, but give us a full version of this Chance the Rapper-Backstreet Boys “I Want It That Way” mashup immediately. Also, let them do the halftime show.

The Super Bowl Commercial With the Best Dumb Joke

Pringles, ‘Sad Device’

If you’ve never known the wonder of stacking multiple flavors of Pringles in the same bite, you’re missing out. And so is this Amazon Echo-alike, without hands, mouth or a soul.

The Best Super Bowl Commercial That Will Hit You In The Feels

Microsoft, ‘We All Win’

Microsoft’s heartfelt Super Bowl spot features kids with developmental disabilities who’ve use the company’s new Xbox Adaptive Controller to better enjoy gaming with friends. That controller, by the way, was also one of TIME’s 2018 Best Inventions.

The Best Super Bowl Commercial Starring Harrison Ford

Amazon, ‘Not Everything Makes the Cut’

Grumpy Harrison Ford? Check. Cute dog? Check. The stars of Broad City, astronaut twins and Forest Whitaker? Check, check, check.

The Best Commercial Featuring Alex Rodriguez, Charlie Sheen and a Flying Peanut Car

Planters, ‘Crunch Time’

Free idea: Reboot the Fast and the Furious franchise, but everybody’s driving peanut cars.

The Best Super Commercial With a Rehashing of a Seinfeld Episode

Even though this joke was better 25 years ago, when Seinfeld did it in The Raincoats, it’s always a joy to see Luke Wilson.

Write to Alex Fitzpatrick at alex.fitzpatrick@time.com.