Yes, Super Bowl LIII is the big event America is looking forward to this weekend. But who needs football when we already have this video of Rob Gronkowski, tight end for the New England Patriots, dancing with blissful abandon during a pre-Super Bowl 2019 event this week?

Gronk showed off his nimble moves as he and his Patriots teammates prepared to take the podium on Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday in Atlanta, Georgia. They’re playing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

But Gronk, who’s known for his outsized personality both on and off the field, was the star of the evening — thanks in particular to that effusive dance show. Despite dealing with a few injuries this season, he certainly looked agile enough to turn heads with his moves. He also shed some light on his future plans during a question and answer session, calling questions on any potential retirement “tricky.”

“You’re just trying to get you some answers over there, baby. But, like I said, I don’t know,” he told press.“How many more years my body could take? In my opinion? That’s a good question. Many, many, many, many, many years. … There is no number.” Gronkowski has been playing for the Patriots for nine seasons.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.