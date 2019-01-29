In the wake of Howard Schultz telling 60 Minutes that he is considering running for president as a “centrist independent” in 2020, the late-night world shared their piping hot takes on the former Starbucks CEO.

During Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert roasted Schultz for his connection to the coffee chain. “That’s right, Howard Schultz could be running for president in 2020. Or as they call it at Starbucks, ‘venti venti,'” Colbert quipped before turning to Trump’s response to Schultz’s announcement.

“Howard Schultz doesn’t have the ‘guts’ to run for President!” Trump tweeted on Monday. “Watched him on @60Minutes last night and I agree with him that he is not the ‘smartest person.’ Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower!”

“Fun fact: Their coffee is Trump’s only black tenant,” Colbert said.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also had some coffee-related humor up his sleeve. “So it would be Mr. Pumpkin Spice Latte taking on an actual pumpkin spice latte,” he joked about a potential runoff between Trump and Schultz..

Seth Meyers, on the other hand, went after one Starbucks custom in particular. “That’s right, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is seriously considering running for president in 2020,” the Late Night host said. “First, he just has to find someone to keep an eye on his laptop.”

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.