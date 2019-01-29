As you may have already been aware, kids these days get up to all sorts of challenges that spread across the internet.

The latest: pretending to dig into your fingers like you would a sandwich.

It’s all happening on the app TikTok, which used to be Musical.ly. For the uninitiated, think of it as a Vine-like video-centric social media platform that nurtures self-expression, and music is a key part.

“I can’t stop laughing at teens pretending to eat their own fingers,” Vox’s Rebecca Jennings captioned a video of a user acing the trendy new motion to the Kidz Bop rendition of an Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life.”

Plenty of users have gone for the new finger eating meme by playing with the app’s mirror effect, and the result is a shareable, mesmerizing optical illusion.

The videos call to mind the wacky PhotoBooth visual effects webcam that people used to find endlessly enjoyable.

Everyone’s getting in on the fun and giving it their best shot.

The good news about this trend may not require too much technical prowess or dexterity. And when it comes to recent viral crazes of late, this one is safely in a very safe zone.

Pretending to eat one’s fingers is 100% safer than tasting a Tide Pod.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@TIME.com.