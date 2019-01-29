The Christian Woman Acquitted of Blasphemy in Pakistan Faces a Final Court Hurdle
Pakistani supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), a religious political party, protest following the Supreme Court decision to acquit Christian woman Asia Bibi of blasphemy, in Karachi on Nov. 4, 2018.
Rizwan Tabassum—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:39 PM EST

(ISLAMABAD) — A Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy faces a final legal hurdle in Pakistan’s Supreme Court that will guarantee her freedom and allow her to join her daughters, who have fled to Canada where they have been given asylum.

The hearing Tuesday is expected to go in favor of Aasia Bibi, who spent eight years on death row before being acquitted Oct. 31, says her lawyer Saiful Malook.

Following her acquittal, radical religious parties took to the streets to protest, calling for the judges’ deaths and filing an 11th hour appeal to review the Supreme Court acquittal.

Malook, who fled the country after receiving death threats, returned to Pakistan for the final review.

Bibi’s case focused international attention on Pakistan’s blasphemy law that carries an automatic death sentence.

