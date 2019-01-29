Five police officers were shot in Houston on Monday, police say.

The officers were shot while responding to a crime at 7800 Harding Street, the Houston Police Department tweeted shortly after 5 p.m.

The officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center for treatment, the police said. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted just after 6 p.m. that the suspect in the shooting “is down.”

Two suspects were killed in the incident and a third is believed to have barricaded himself inside a residence, ABC 13 reported. ABC 13 also reported that the police set up perimeter to search for possible additional suspects.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the incident a “horrific attack” in a statement on Monday night.

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Abbott wrote. “The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Houston’s Police Chief Art Acevedo, asked for prayers in a tweet.

“We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire, the situation at the shooting scene is still fluid. Please pray for our officers and their families. More to follow,” Acevedo wrote.

A spokesperson from the Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.