El Chapo Says He Won't Testify as U.S. Trial Nears End
Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as "El Chapo" is transported to Maximum Security Prison of El Altiplano in Mexico City, Mexico on January 08, 2016.
Anadolu Agency—Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:08 PM EST

(NEW YORK) — The infamous drug lord known as El Chapo has told a judge he won’t testify at his U.S. trial.

Joaquin Guzman said in court Monday that he reached the decision after consulting with his attorneys. The announcement came on the same day the government rested a case that began in mid-November.

The defense was expected to call two short witnesses Tuesday. Closing arguments were set to begin Wednesday.

Earlier Monday, the actor who played Guzman in the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico” caused a minor stir by visiting the trial as a spectator. Guzman cracked a smile when Alejandro Edda was pointed out to him.

Cooperators who spent time with Guzman have testified that he dreamed of having either a movie or book made about his life story.

