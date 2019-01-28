Kayla the Orca Has Died at SeaWorld Orlando
In a March 7, 2011 photo, trainer Joe Sanchez, right, works with killer whale Kayla during the Believe show in Shamu Stadium at the SeaWorld Orlando theme park in Orlando, Fla. SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.
Phelan M. Ebenhack—ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Associated Press
2:34 PM EST

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A 30-year-old orca has died at SeaWorld’s Orlando park.

SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.

SeaWorld officials say a cause of death won’t be known until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday, and veterinarians began treating her based on what they found from a physical exam.

Park officials say her condition worsened on Sunday and she was given around-the-clock care until her death.

Kayla was among the last orcas at SeaWorld’s Orlando park, as well as parks in California and Texas.

The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.

SeaWorld has 20 orcas left at its parks. There are five in Orlando, five in San Antonio, and 10 in San Diego.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE