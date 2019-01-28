Kelsy Karter must really be into the musical stylings of Harry Styles. So much so, in fact, that the indie rock star appears to have gotten a likeness of the former One Direction singer’s face tattooed directly on her cheek. Appropriately, she also just released a song called “Harry.”

Karter, who hails from New Zealand, is known for her rebellious rock ‘n’ roll-meets-pop sound. In the new song, which she dropped on Friday, she makes a number of lightly veiled references to the popular former boy bander; her adoration for him is well-documented.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

But it still came as a surprise to many fans when Karter posted a photo of her face on Instagram over the weekend, showing off a closeup of her new Styles cheek ink alongside Los Angeles tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste. It’s still unclear if the tattoo is real, but it’s certainly convincing.

Karter follows in the footsteps of famous rock stars like Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne and Van Halen who would perform wild publicity stunts to promote their work, from appearing naked in public to eating a live bat. And face tattoos have become more popular of late, with stars like Post Malone liberally applying permanent ink to their faces. Looks like Karter is just the latest artist to make a bold choice as she seeks to make her mark in music. But only time will tell if she also attracts the attention of Styles, with whom she’s expressed a desire to work.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.