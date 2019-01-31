Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in February 2019

Amazon Prime Video is bringing a number of new titles to its collection of movies and TV shows available to stream in February 2019. From original series, such as Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders and White Dragon to the addition of several familiar movies, like The Matrix and Four Weddings and a Funeral, there’s plenty to watch on Amazon Prime in February 2019.

See what’s coming to Amazon Prime in February 2019.

Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in February 2019

February 1

Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders: Season 1

Just Add Magic: Season 3

February 8

White Dragon: Season 1

Lorena: Season 1

The Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy: Season 1

TBD

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season 1, Part 3

Tumble Leaf: Season 4B

Here are the new TV shows on Amazon Prime in February 2019

February 5

The Tunnel: Season 3

February 6

Hillary: Season 1

Here are the new movies on Amazon Prime in February 2019

February 1

23 1/2 Hours Leave

A Romance of Happy Valley

A Strange Adventure

Along Came Polly

Barefoot

Bounty

Brand of the Devil

Broadway Danny Rose

Chaos

Delta Farce

Flesh+Blood

Foolish

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Gambler’s Choice

Generation Wealth

Gorilla Ship

Guru, the Mad Monk

Hay Foot

Headline Crasher

High Lonesome

High School Girl

Hollywood Without Make-Up

Hunters of the Deep

Irish Luck

Jacaré

Joan the Woman

Lady from Chungking

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Little Miss Hoover

Loaded Pistols

Lost Canyon

Lucky Ghost

Lucky Terror

Lying Lips

Marathon Man

Marie Galante

Men of the Plains

My Lady of Whims

Neath Canadian Skies

Neath the Arizona Skies

Next Day Air

No Substitute for Victory

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Oriental Evil

Orphans of the Storm

Outlaw Express

Outlaws of the Desert

Paradise Express

Partners of the Plains

Pirates on Horseback

Private Snuffy Smith

Queen of the Jungle

Racing Blood

Raiders of the Border

Rawhide

Reckless Decision

Rogue of the Range

A Romance of the Redwood

Round-Up Time in Texas

Rubber Tires

Secret of the Wastelands

Secrets of Three Hungry Wives

Sepia Cinderella

Sisters of Death

Sparrows

Spirit of Youth

Star Kid

Stella Maris

Swamp Fire

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Texas Jack

Texas to Bataan

That Gang of Mine

The Blues Brothers

The Border Legion

The Ghost Walks

The Hoosier Schoolmaster

The James Dean Story

The Jesus Trip

The Kid

The Kid Ranger

The Last of the Clintons

The Last of the Mohicans

The Love of Sunya

The Married Virgin

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Money

The Phantom Broadcast

The Portrait of a Lady

The Proud and Damned

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

The Shadow Strikes

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Violent Years

Thelma & Louise

Three Husbands

Three Men from Texas

Tombstone Canyon

Tomorrow at Seven

Tracy the Outlaw

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Vigilantes of Boomtown

Wacky Taxi

Wagon Trail

Wagon Wheels

Water Rustlers

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

West of the Law

Whistling Bullets

White Pongo

Wild Country

Wildfire

Winning of the West

Ye Shanghai

Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge

Young Dynamite

February 7

Papillon

February 8

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

February 16

The Party

February 21

Odd Squad: Odds and Ends

February 23

Death Wish

February 25

Every Day

February 28

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.