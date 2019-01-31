Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in February 2019

Amazon Prime Video is bringing a number of new titles to its collection of movies and TV shows available to stream in February 2019. From original series, such as Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders and White Dragon to the addition of several familiar movies, like The Matrix and Four Weddings and a Funeral, there’s plenty to watch on Amazon Prime in February 2019.
Here are the new Amazon Prime original series in February 2019
February 1
Agatha Christie Presents: ABC Murders: Season 1
Just Add Magic: Season 3
February 8
White Dragon: Season 1
Lorena: Season 1
The Giant Beast That Is The Global Economy: Season 1
TBD
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season 1, Part 3
Tumble Leaf: Season 4B
Here are the new TV shows on Amazon Prime in February 2019
February 5
The Tunnel: Season 3
February 6
Hillary: Season 1
Here are the new movies on Amazon Prime in February 2019
February 1
23 1/2 Hours Leave
A Romance of Happy Valley
A Strange Adventure
Along Came Polly
Barefoot
Bounty
Brand of the Devil
Broadway Danny Rose
Chaos
Delta Farce
Flesh+Blood
Foolish
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Gambler’s Choice
Generation Wealth
Gorilla Ship
Guru, the Mad Monk
Hay Foot
Headline Crasher
High Lonesome
High School Girl
Hollywood Without Make-Up
Hunters of the Deep
Irish Luck
Jacaré
Joan the Woman
Lady from Chungking
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Little Miss Hoover
Loaded Pistols
Lost Canyon
Lucky Ghost
Lucky Terror
Lying Lips
Marathon Man
Marie Galante
Men of the Plains
My Lady of Whims
Neath Canadian Skies
Neath the Arizona Skies
Next Day Air
No Substitute for Victory
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Oriental Evil
Orphans of the Storm
Outlaw Express
Outlaws of the Desert
Paradise Express
Partners of the Plains
Pirates on Horseback
Private Snuffy Smith
Queen of the Jungle
Racing Blood
Raiders of the Border
Rawhide
Reckless Decision
Rogue of the Range
A Romance of the Redwood
Round-Up Time in Texas
Rubber Tires
Secret of the Wastelands
Secrets of Three Hungry Wives
Sepia Cinderella
Sisters of Death
Sparrows
Spirit of Youth
Star Kid
Stella Maris
Swamp Fire
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Texas Jack
Texas to Bataan
That Gang of Mine
The Blues Brothers
The Border Legion
The Ghost Walks
The Hoosier Schoolmaster
The James Dean Story
The Jesus Trip
The Kid
The Kid Ranger
The Last of the Clintons
The Last of the Mohicans
The Love of Sunya
The Married Virgin
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Money
The Phantom Broadcast
The Portrait of a Lady
The Proud and Damned
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Quiet Ones
The Shadow Strikes
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Violent Years
Thelma & Louise
Three Husbands
Three Men from Texas
Tombstone Canyon
Tomorrow at Seven
Tracy the Outlaw
Unforgettable
Universal Soldier
Untamed Heart
Vigilantes of Boomtown
Wacky Taxi
Wagon Trail
Wagon Wheels
Water Rustlers
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
West of the Law
Whistling Bullets
White Pongo
Wild Country
Wildfire
Winning of the West
Ye Shanghai
Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge
Young Dynamite
February 7
Papillon
February 8
Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot
February 16
The Party
February 21
Odd Squad: Odds and Ends
February 23
Death Wish
February 25
Every Day
February 28
The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet