Emily Blunt took home her first Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in The Quiet Place on Sunday night at the 2019 SAG Awards and she celebrated her victory with a sweet and emotional acceptance speech, where she thanked husband and co-collaborator, John Krasinski and their two children, Hazel and Violet.

Blunt, who beat out Amy Adams (Vice), Margot Robbie (Mary, Queen of Scots), Emma Stone (The Favourite), and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) for best Female Actor in a supporting role, accepted the award with a mixture of disbelief and gratitude, taking time to especially thank Krasinski, who co-wrote and directed the film, in addition to starring in it with Blunt.

“Oh my goodness me. Guys — that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back,” she said. “Thank you so, so, so much. I am so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared. I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

Krasiniski, who was moved to tears by the speech, then got a laugh out of Blunt’s next lines in the speech.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t,” she said.

Blunt later thanked their two daughters: “Thank you to the two little poems in our life, our daughters Hazel and Violet, who will have to be at least 45 before they see this film.” Blunt was also nominated in the leading actress category for her role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Watch the full speech below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.