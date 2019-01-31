Romantic comedies just in time for Valentine’s Day, fresh stand-up comedy specials and and a new dating show — Netflix is bringing a bunch of titles to its service in February 2019.

From Dating Around, an original dating show in which a single person goes on five first dates each episode, to original film The Breaker Upperers joining the platform’s cache of romantic comedies, Netflix is going all in on celebrating love in February. For those who prefer less romantic fare during Valentine’s season, the Jaws franchise and Final Destination will land on Netflix in February. Also coming to the service are comedy specials from Ken Jeong and Ray Romano, new episodes of Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act and the first season of a mysterious series, Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne, whose character finds herself in a loop of living through the same day.

Each month, Netflix also removes a number of movies and TV shows from its service — you have until Feb. 1 to enjoy films like The Big Lebowski and Clerks.

See what else will be streaming on—and leaving—Netflix in February 2019.

Here are the TV shows, movies and Netflix originals coming to Netflix in February 2019

February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

February 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

February 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

February 6

The Soloist

February 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

February 9

The Break: Season 2

February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)

February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

February 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

February 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 21

The Drug King

February 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2019

February 1

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

February 2

Cabin Fever

February 3

Sing

February 19

Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

February 20

Piranha

