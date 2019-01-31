Romantic comedies just in time for Valentine’s Day, fresh stand-up comedy specials and and a new dating show — Netflix is bringing a bunch of titles to its service in February 2019.
From Dating Around, an original dating show in which a single person goes on five first dates each episode, to original film The Breaker Upperers joining the platform’s cache of romantic comedies, Netflix is going all in on celebrating love in February. For those who prefer less romantic fare during Valentine’s season, the Jaws franchise and Final Destination will land on Netflix in February. Also coming to the service are comedy specials from Ken Jeong and Ray Romano, new episodes of Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act and the first season of a mysterious series, Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne, whose character finds herself in a loop of living through the same day.
Each month, Netflix also removes a number of movies and TV shows from its service — you have until Feb. 1 to enjoy films like The Big Lebowski and Clerks.
See what else will be streaming on—and leaving—Netflix in February 2019.
Here are the TV shows, movies and Netflix originals coming to Netflix in February 2019
February 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre bruja
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw
February 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)
February 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
February 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner
February 6
The Soloist
February 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living
February 9
The Break: Season 2
February 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)
February 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women
February 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho
February 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan
February 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
February 21
The Drug King
February 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms
February 25
Dolphin Tale 2
February 26
Our Idiot Brother
February 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2019
February 1
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
Children of Men
Clerks
Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Woman in Gold
February 2
Cabin Fever
February 3
Sing
February 19
Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
February 20
Piranha