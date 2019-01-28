Newsfeed
The Government Shutdown Cost the U.S. $3 Billion, CBO Says
Carrie Bradshaw and the Dude Cause Total Mayhem in a Super Bowl Ad
Fox's Pre-recorded Rent: Live Never Lit Its Candle
Timothée Chalamet Was Caught Reading at the SAG Awards and Everyone's Got a Whole Theory About It

Melissa Locker
11:22 AM ET

The 25th SAG Awards had plenty of memorable moments on stage, but Timothée Chalamet managed to grab the at-home audience’s attention while quietly sitting at his table at the show. As host Megan Mullally delievered her opening monologue, the cameras panned through the star-studded audience and stopped at Emily Blunt’s and John Krasinski’s table for Mullally to crack a few jokes. In the background, Chalamet, who was nominated for his supporting role in Beautiful Boy, was spotted taking some time during the proceedings to read during the show.

The picture went viral as people tried to guess what the young actor found so diverting while surrounded by some of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood at one of the season’s biggest awards shows. Was he studying for finals? Reading a script for a Call Me By Your Name sequel?

Whatever he was reading (People claims it was just the award show’s oversized program) it certainly made some audience members feel a kinship with the young actor as he performed a very relatable act in a very un-relatable situation.

While Chalamet ultimately lost the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role to Mahershala Ali for Green Book, he won the internet’s—and every bookworm’s—heart.

